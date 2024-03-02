Miller (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Miller was initially probable for Friday's game versus the 76ers before the Hornets decided to ultimately hold him out. Despite the probable tag, fantasy managers will want to double check to make sure he gets the green light to suit up.
