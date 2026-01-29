Hornets' Brandon Miller: Probable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
The Hornets are generally cautious with Miller, but for now the plan is for him to suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies, Miller finished with 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and three assists across 30 minutes.
