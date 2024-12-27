Miller (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Thunder.
Miller returned to action Thursday after missing Charlotte's previous three contests due to a left ankle sprain and could miss Saturday's contest with the same injury. If Miller is unable to suit up against the Thunder, Cody Martin will likely receive increased playing time yet again.
More News
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Rough shooting night in return•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Good to go against Washington•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Won't play against Houston•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Out Friday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Won't suit up Thursday•