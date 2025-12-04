Miller (shoulder) is being listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Raptors.

Miller missed the past two games with the shoulder issue, but it appears there's a chance he'll be returning to the floor Friday evening. If he is able to get back out there, Sion James could head back to the second unit, and Kon Knueppel's usage would dip a bit. Check back for another update on Miller closer to Friday's tip.