Miller (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Miller has missed three straight games due to a left ankle sprain, but he was immediately ruled out for the prior two contests, so the questionable tag suggests the second-year wing is trending in the right direction. If he's cleared to play Thursday, Miller may face some restrictions.
