Miller is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to a right ankle sprain.
Miller is in danger of missing his first game since March 1. If the rookie forward is ruled out, Davis Bertans and Bryce McGowens are candidates to receive increased playing time.
