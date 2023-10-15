Miller finished Sunday's preseason game against the Thunder with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes.
Through three exhibition contests, Miller has shown flashes of what made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he's yet to reach double-digits in scoring. While the Alabama product is undoubtedly a key piece for the Hornets' future, he'll likely go through his fair share of ups and downs as a rookie. Fantasy-wise, Miller should provide decent value as a scorer, rebounder and three-point shooter.
