Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Miller is dealing with a left shoulder subluxation but is seeking additional medical advice before moving forward. He'll miss a fifth straight game Sunday and can be considered doubtful for future contests until the team provides an official return timetable. Kon Knueppel, Collin Sexton and Sion James continue to see increased opportunity in Miller's absence, and their roles should be even more pronounced with LaMelo Ball (ankle) doubtful for the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back set.