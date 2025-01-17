Miller (wrist) won't play in Friday's game versus the Bulls.
Miller has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a sprained right wrist. Nick Smith, Seth Curry and Cody Martin are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Miller's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Dallas.
