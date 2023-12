Miller (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Miller left Saturday's game against Denver early with this ankle issue and was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, so hopefully he's day-to-day. For now, he should be considered questionable to return for Thursday's game against the Lakers. With Miller out, the Hornets will need guys like Gordon Hayward, Bryce McGowens and Cody Martin to step up.