Miller (back) won't play in Friday's game versus the 76ers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Miller has been downgraded from questionable to out for Friday's game versus the 76ers due to a lower back injury. However, the rookie forward's injury isn't expected to sideline him long-term. Seth Curry will start in Miller's absence, while the latter's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup in Toronto.