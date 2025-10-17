default-cbs-image
Miller is out for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks due to right wrist soreness.

It seems like the Hornets are simply giving Miller the night off. However, the injury designation will leave his status at least somewhat up in the air for Wednesday's season opener against the Nets. That should be cleared up when Charlotte releases its first injury report of the regular season Tuesday afternoon.

