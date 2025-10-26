Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Miller exited Saturday's game after just nine minutes due to left shoulder soreness and, as expected, will sit out the second leg of the Hornets' back-to-back. In his absence, rookie Kon Knueppel is likely to rejoin Collin Sexton in the starting lineup on the perimeter. Miller's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Heat.