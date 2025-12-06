Miller supplied 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 111-86 victory over Toronto.

Miller returned from a two-game absence Friday, as he continues to deal with shoulder issues. His sporadic availability this season has been a source of frustration for fantasy managers, having played in just seven games thus far. He currently sits outside the top 200 in standard nine-category leagues, averaging 16.3 points, 2.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes per game.