Miller amassed 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Saturday's 132-91 loss to the Hawks.

Miller has settled into an established offensive role for the Hornets, so by now, it's not a surprise to see him score in double digits while attempting 10 or more shots every time he steps on the court. The rookie out of Alabama has shown flashes of his potential, and while his game remains rough around the edges, the Hornets are going to give him plenty of minutes especially now that they're eliminated from the playoffs. Miller is averaging 17.1 points per game since the beginning of March.