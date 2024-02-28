Miller had 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-85 loss to the Bucks.

Miller has been struggling a bit from the field in recent weeks, though that was somewhat to be expected since he's a rookie who's enduring a huge workload on offense in a rebuilding team. Miller is averaging 16.8 points but shooting just 39.5 percent from the field over his last five contests.