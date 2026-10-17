Miller registered 15 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists, one steal and two blocks over 25 minutes in Friday's 117-98 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Miller struggled with his shot over Charlotte's final two preseason games, going 8-for-29 from the floor, but he still delivered with the counting stats. Miller's shooting percentage has never been his strong suit, but he has a knack for stuffing the stat sheet and should see a large uptick in usage this season with the departure of LaMelo Ball. He'll make for a solid mid-round target on draft day.