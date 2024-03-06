Miller supplied 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 101-89 loss to the Magic.

Miller was coming off the first double-double of his career in his previous game, and while he was unable to repeat such feat in this loss to Orlando, he continued to score the ball at a very efficient rate. Miller has surpassed the 15-point mark in seven of his last 10 appearances, averaging 17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game in that span. Miller has been the lone bright spot in what has been another lost season for the Hornets.