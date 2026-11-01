Miller ended with 24 points (8-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 loss to Philadelphia.

Miller didn't shoot the ball well in Friday's 95-79 loss to the Wizards, but things got better Saturday, with the 23-year-old connecting on 41.7 percent of his attempts from deep. He has had a quality 2026-27 campaign and is now averaging career bests in points (24.4), rebounds (6.1) and steals (1.4) across 34.0 minutes per contest in seven regular-season appearances. Miller is currently playing at an All-Star level, and that could continue even when Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Coby White (calf) are back on the floor. Of course, this is assuming that he can stay healthy.