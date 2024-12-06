Miller chipped in 26 points (9-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Thursday's 125-101 loss to New York.
Miller is doing everything he can to carry the Hornets on offense amid the absence of LaMelo Ball (calf), but it hasn't been enough. Despite the team's struggles, Miller has been a solid fantasy option in most formats, and he's the undisputed go-to player for Charlotte with Ball sidelined. The second-year guard has scored at least 20 points in nine games in a row, averaging 28.0 points per game and shooting 44.3 percent from the floor in that span.
