Miller delivered 29 points (10-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's 122-108 loss to the Knicks.

Miller missed the previous game with a left ankle sprain but looked healthy enough to deliver a career-high mark in scoring. Miller started the season on the bench but has already secured a starting role, and while it remains to be seen whether he'll maintain that spot once Terry Rozier (groin) returns, he's doing enough to show he deserves more minutes in a struggling Hornets team. Miller is averaging 12.6 points per game in November and has scored in double digits in five contests in a row.