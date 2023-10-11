Miller logged eight points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 preseason loss to Miami.
Miller came off the bench with the Hornets starting Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington at forward. The No. 2 overall pick had a rough Summer League, and he didn't fare much better Tuesday apart from a couple bright moments.
