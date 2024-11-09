Miller accumulated 29 points (10-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 103-83 victory over Indiana.

LaMelo Ball turned heads with his 31-point performance Friday, but Miller was excellent in his own right. The second-year forward picked his spots on offense and was extremely deadly from three-point range, with his seven threes tying a career-high mark he established as a rookie. Miller has scored at least 19 points in back-to-back games, and he'll aim to extend that streak when facing the 76ers on Sunday.