Miller posted 20 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 95-84 loss to the Magic.
LaMelo Ball has been carrying the Hornets on offense in the last few games, and while Miller might get overlooked, it's worth noting he's also posted excellent numbers. Miller and Ball combined for 64 of the team's 84 points Monday. This was Miller's sixth game with at least 20 points, a mark he's achieved in each of his last four appearances.
