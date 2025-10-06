Miller produced eight points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and two steals across 16 minutes of Sunday's 135-114 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Miller underwent season-ending surgery in January to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist, but he's had no limitations at training camp. There was some obvious rust Sunday, and the Hornets gave all their key players light workloads to bring them along slowly. For what it's worth, Miller has been looking strong at training camp and there's a lot of talk about him possibly breaking out in his third NBA season.