Miller was selected by the Hornets with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Hornets were reportedly considering Miller and Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 pick, and the team elected to select the Alabama standout. Miller spent just one season with the Crimson Tide but quickly established himself as one of the top collegiate players in the nation while averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32.6 minutes per game. The 20-year-old has a clean jumper with an ability to use his length to get to the basket. Miller should claim a starting role on the wing right away, likely pushing Kelly Oubre to the bench.