Miller posted 31 points (9-22 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 123-113 loss to Milwaukee.

Miller finished with 15 points on just 5-of-16 shooting from the field in Friday's win over the Magic, though he bounced back with a game- and season-high 31 points Monday, albeit in a losing effort. However, the third-year swingman delivered a lackluster performance from beyond the arc, and he has shot 32.4 percent from three-point range in his last five games. Miller should continue to see increased usage for as long as Kon Knueppel (ankle) is sidelined, and the former put up 20-plus shot attempts for just the third time this season Monday.