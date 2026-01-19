Hornets' Brandon Miller: Sinks four triples in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller logged 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during the Hornets' 110-87 win over the Nuggets on Sunday.
Miller scored 18 of his game-high 23 points through the first three quarters of Sunday's game before sitting for the entirety of the fourth due to the Hornets' commanding lead. It was Miller's 11th game connecting on at least four triples and his 14th 20-plus-point performance of the season. In nine games since Jan. 2, he has averaged 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.4 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals over 29.4 minutes per game.
