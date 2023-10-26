Miller ended Wednesday's 116-110 victory over the Hawks with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes.
Miller scored efficiently, highlighted by connecting on three triples. After struggling with 1-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc across four preseason contests, Miller stepping in and hitting shots at NBA speed is a promising start. His ability to impact the game as a rebounder could be a fantasy swing factor.
More News
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Quiet night in 29 minutes•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Big flashes of talent•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Starting against Wizards•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Scores eight points•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Shut down for rest of Summer League•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Bounces back against Portland•