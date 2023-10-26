Miller ended Wednesday's 116-110 victory over the Hawks with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes.

Miller scored efficiently, highlighted by connecting on three triples. After struggling with 1-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc across four preseason contests, Miller stepping in and hitting shots at NBA speed is a promising start. His ability to impact the game as a rebounder could be a fantasy swing factor.