Miller is in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason contest against the Wizards.

Miller logged eight points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 preseason loss to Miami, and with Gordon Hayward (foot) out, the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft will make his first start in the preseason. He is expected to eventually take over the starting role at small forward as the season progresses.