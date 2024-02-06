Miller recorded 33 points (13-25 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 124-118 loss to the Lakers.

The second overall pick in the 2023 Draft topped 30 points for the second straight game and drained five three-pointers for the third straight contest. Miller has topped 20 points in nine of the last 11 games, averaging 23.6 points, 4.5 boards, 3.3 threes, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals over that stretch while shooting 40.9 percent from long distance. The 21-year-old forward's usage figures to remain sky-high until a Hornets roster that's currently missing LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (calf) and Mark Williams (back) gets healthier.