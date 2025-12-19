Miller totaled 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 win over the Hawks.

Miller was locked in on the offensive end Thursday night, pouring in 25 or more points for a second straight matchup. He's been scorching from beyond the arc during this brief stretch, knocking down nine of 17 attempts. This comes after Miller started December knocking down 29.2 percent of his tries from deep over his first three appearances, so he appears to be firmly back on track.