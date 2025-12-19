Hornets' Brandon Miller: Stays hot in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller totaled 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 win over the Hawks.
Miller was locked in on the offensive end Thursday night, pouring in 25 or more points for a second straight matchup. He's been scorching from beyond the arc during this brief stretch, knocking down nine of 17 attempts. This comes after Miller started December knocking down 29.2 percent of his tries from deep over his first three appearances, so he appears to be firmly back on track.
More News
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Notches 25 points in overtime win•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Strong two-way effort in loss•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Scores 12 points in return•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Good to go•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Upgraded to probable•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Questionable for Friday•