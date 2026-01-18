Miller recorded 28 points (11-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 30 minutes during Saturday's 136-116 loss to the Warriors.

The third-year forward led all scorers on the night and produced his best offensive output in five games since returning from a minor knee injury. Miller has topped 25 points in five of his last 10 contests, averaging 22.4 points, 5.1 boards, 3.8 assists, 3.3 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over that span.