Hornets' Brandon Miller: Strong line in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller racked up 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 139-132 loss to the Cavaliers.
Miller was one of three Hornets to reach at least 20 points as he combined with Kon Knueppel and LaMelo Ball for a total of 63 points in the loss. Miller has been trending in the right direction, posting averages of 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.2 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers over his last five games.
