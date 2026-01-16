Miller ended Thursday's 135-117 win over the Lakers with 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes.

Miller hasn't been able to shoot the ball efficiently most nights, but his counting stats have been terrific. Over his last 10 games, he has been hitting 42.0 percent from the field, averaging 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.9 blocks, and 2.9 three-pointers.