Miller ended Friday's 129-126 loss to the Bulls with 18 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes.

Miller chipped in across the board, delivering another balanced performance. Although the shooting remains an issue, Miller has been able to contribute on the defensive end, recording 16 combined steals and blocks in his seven appearances since returning from injury. The shooting should return to normal in the not-too-distant future, adding to his overall fantasy appeal. He remains a solid hold in all formats and could be viewed as a potential buy-low candidate in some situations.