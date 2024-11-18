Miller recorded 15 points (6-20 FG, 3-12 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-114 loss to the Cavaliers.
Miller has been in a brutal shooting slump in his last three games. In that stretch, he's hitting 25.5 percent from the field and 20.5 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 12.0 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. To his credit, he continues to fire away and the Hornets seem content to keep giving him the green light.
More News
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Provides boost with 20-point outing•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Scores season-high 29 points•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Will play Friday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Expected to play Friday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Hits game-winner Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Good to go Monday•