Miller registered 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt), one rebound and four assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 124-91 loss to Detroit.

Miller led the Hornets in the scoring column, but he needed 18 attempts from the field to do so. He couldn't find the bottom of the net from beyond the arc and is hitting at a clip of 30.6 percent from deep over his last three showings. Charlotte will continue to rely heavily on Miller's scoring production until Kon Knueppel (hamstring) is cleared to return, though Coby White made his season debut Monday and should be able to take on some of the scoring burden once he ramps up to a full workload.