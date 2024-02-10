Miller produced 16 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 120-84 loss to the Bucks.

Miler tied for the team lead with 16 points, but he needed 18 shots to accumulate that total and went just 1-for-6 from three-point range. It's certainly a positive for the rookie's fantasy managers that he's increasingly becoming a central part of Charlotte's offense, though Miller is likely to have semi-frequent poor shooting performances given his 43.9 percent field-goal rate on the season. Still, he's worked his way up to being nearly a must-roster player in fantasy with his recent play -- coming into Friday, Miller was averaging 23.3 points on 49.3 percent shooting along with 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.2 triples and 1.3 steals over his previous 12 contests.