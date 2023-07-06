Miller recorded six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 loss to the Warriors during Summer League.

After pouring in 18 points in his NBA debut, Miller struggled to find an impact in the scoring column, being held scoreless until the 5:30 mark in the fourth quarter and finishing with just four shot attempts. Instead, the No. 2 pick took on a facilitating role, dishing out a game-high seven assists. However, Miller committed eight personal fouls and turned the ball over four times on his way to a negative 22 plus-minus.