Miller posted 14 points (3-11 FG, 6-8 FT, 2-6 3Pt), three assists, a rebound and a steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.

Miller enters the season at 100 percent after an abbreviated campaign in 2024-25 that lasted only 27 games. The surgery on his wrist was successful, and the teams hopes he slides into the team's No. 2 scoring option this season. The Alabama product is a well-rounded off-guard who can also play the wing and provide solid contribution in multiple statistical categories.