Hornets' Brandon Miller: Struggles with shot in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller posted 14 points (3-11 FG, 6-8 FT, 2-6 3Pt), three assists, a rebound and a steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.
Miller enters the season at 100 percent after an abbreviated campaign in 2024-25 that lasted only 27 games. The surgery on his wrist was successful, and the teams hopes he slides into the team's No. 2 scoring option this season. The Alabama product is a well-rounded off-guard who can also play the wing and provide solid contribution in multiple statistical categories.
More News
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Sees 16 minutes in loss•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Healthy heading into training camp•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Out indefinitely with wrist injury•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Ruled out against Chicago•
-
Hornets' Brandon Miller: Questionable for Friday•