Miller scored 16 points (4-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5FT) while adding five rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Celtics.

With a number of key backcourt players unavailable, the Hornets went with a big starting five that shifted Miller to shooting guard while Royce O'Neale joined Naz Reid and Moussa Diabate in the frontcourt. The alignment didn't seem to suit Miller, although he did tie Tidjane Salaun for the team scoring lead. Miller heads into his fourth NBA season mainly looking to prove he can stay healthy after missing a combined 72 regular-season games over the prior two campaigns.