Miller recorded 10 points (4-17 FG, 0-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal over 29 minutes in Sunday's 93-75 loss to the Lakers during Summer League.

Miller has had an inconsistent Summer League thus far and really struggled to get any shots to go in Charlotte's blowout loss against the Lakers. The Alabama product was able to impact the game in other areas, however, posting team-highs in rebounds and assists while not committing a turnover. His shooting numbers should not be a source of concern at this point, but his efficiency and ability to avoid turnovers are areas he will look to continue improving upon as Summer League continues.