Miller won't return to Sunday's game against the Knicks due to a left ankle sprain.

Miller was on fire before suffering the injury, scoring 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in 10 minutes. Charlotte is already down a handful of wings due to various injuries, so Bryce McGowens, Theo Maledon and JT Thor are candidates for increased playing time during the second half of Sunday's contest.