Miller (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Miller missed Charlotte's last contest due to a sprained right ankle and is at risk of missing another game. Considering Thursday's tilt is the opening leg of a back-to-back set, the Hornets could opt to play it safe with the second overall pick. If he does end up sitting, Bryce McGowens and Cody Martin are the likely candidates to pick up Millers' vacated minutes.