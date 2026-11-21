Miller recorded 19 points (7-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 111-97 loss to the Hawks.

Miller was two rebounds shy from recording his second double-double of the season, and he finished Friday's game as the Hornets' second-leading score behind Moussa Diabate (21). It's been an up-and-down season for Miller, who is the unquestioned No. 1 option in the absence of Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and with LaMelo Ball now in Minnesota. Miller is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 threes over 26.9 minutes per game in November, and he has connected on only 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts this month.