Hornets' Brandon Miller: Tallies season-high 27 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller recorded 27 points (10-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 32 minutes during Friday's 123-116 victory over the Bulls.
Miller scored at least 20 points for the third time in five appearances, ending with a season-high 27 points. The playing time also represented a season-high, hitting 32 minutes for the first time. In three games since returning from a shoulder injury, Miller is averaging 22.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.7 three-pointers and 2.3 combined steals and blocks.
