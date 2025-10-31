Hornets' Brandon Miller: Team option exercised
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Hornets exercised Miller's (shoulder) fourth-year team option for 2026-27 on Friday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
This is an expected move, given Miller's importance to the Charlotte franchise going forward. The star forward is battling a left shoulder subluxation, which leaves his status in doubt for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
