The Hornets exercised Miller's (shoulder) fourth-year team option for 2026-27 on Friday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

This is an expected move, given Miller's importance to the Charlotte franchise going forward. The star forward is battling a left shoulder subluxation, which leaves his status in doubt for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

