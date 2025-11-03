The Hornets announced Monday that Miller (shoulder) will be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

Miller will continue his rehab program while recovering from a left shoulder subluxation. In the interim, LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Miles Bridges should dominate the usage for Charlotte. Rookie first-rounder Kon Knueppel is also a significant beneficiary, given that he's started each of the team's last five games amid Miller's absence.