Miller ended Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Nets with 10 points (2-15 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes.

Miller struggled mightily from the field, missing nine of his 10 three-point attempts while committing three turnovers and five fouls. He finished with a team-worst minus-16 rating as Charlotte leaned on Naz Reid and Grayson Allen for offensive production. Despite the disappointing showing, Miller's substantial shot volume should provide opportunities to bounce back.